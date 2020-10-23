IATF allows up to 30 percent seating capacity for religious gatherings in NCR, other GCQ areas

(Eagle News) – Religious and worship services can now be held up to 30 percent of the worship venue’s seating capacity in areas under General Community Quarantine (GCQ) including Metro Manila, according to Malacanang on Friday, Oct. 23.

Before this announcement from the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID), the limit for religious services or gatherings was limited to 10 percent of the seating capacity of worship venues in GCQ areas.

Palace Spokesperson Harry Roque, who also serves as the IATF spokesperson, said that this increase was approved by the IATF in its meeting on Thursday, Oct 22.

He said that this was also based on the recommendation of mayors in Metro Manila.

“Pinayagan na po ang mga religious gathering sa mga lugar na nasa ilalin ng GCQ, na hanggan sa 30 precnetof of the seating capacity mula sa dating10 percent. Ito rin po ay alinsunod sa recommendation ng ating mga Metro Manila mayors,” Roque announced in a Laging Handa press briefing on Friday, Oct. 23.

Areas under GCQ until Oct. 31 are Metro Manila or the National Capital Region (NCR), Batangas, Tacloban, Iloilo, Bacolod, and Iligan.

(Eagle News Service)