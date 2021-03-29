IATF allows simultaneous vaccination of senior citizens, persons with comorbidities, along with health frontliners

(Eagle News) – Malacanang has allowed the simultaneous vaccination of senior citizens and those with comorbidities, along with the medical front liners.

In an interview over the NET25 program, Balitalakayan, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said that the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) has already approved that the elderly and those with comorbidities can already be vaccinated.

“Na-approve na po ng IATF ang mga amendments sa Omnibus Guidelines po natin, at ngayon po ay pagsasabayb-sabayin nap o ang mga senior citizens, ang mga frontliners, at saka ang mga people with comorbidities,” he said.

Roque said that the around 1 million vaccines that would also be coming in would be mostly used in the so-called NCR plus or in Metro Manila and surrounding areas, where there is a high rise in COVID-19 cases, as well as in the cities of Cebu and Davao.

The announcement came amid a spike in COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila and in surrounding regions which prompted the placement of NCR, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal under the stricter Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) protocol from March 29 to April 4.

The simultaneous vaccination of the elderly as well as those with existing comorbidities, along with the medical frontliners, is meant to give protection to more vulnerable sectors.

As of Sunday, March 28, active COVID-19 cases have reached over 105,500, with the addition of 9,475 new cases.

(Eagle News Service)