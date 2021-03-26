IATF allows once-a-day religious gatherings from April 1 to 4 at 10% indoor seating capacity in GCQ bubble

(Eagle News) — The Philippine government has allowed the holding of once-a-day religious gatherings in the General Community Quarantine areas of Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal, from April 1 to April 4 at a limited 10 percent seating capacity, Malacanang said on Monday, March 26.

There are however additional restrictions as contained in Resolution No. 105 of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases. The resolution was issued, among others, as an “exception to the prohibition on mass gatherings” contained in a March 21, 2021 Memorandum from Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea in the GCQ bubble areas.

The maximum indoor seating capacity is only 10 percent of the venue and “shall be observed as all times.”

“No gathering and conduct of religious activities shall be allowed outside the church and/or venue,” the resolution said.

“To avoid congregation of individuals outside the venues, the use of audio-video screens or public address systems outside the church/venue while the mass/worship service is being celebrated shall be prohibited.”

The IATF resolution also strictly limits “live singing” inside the church or religious venue. “Recorded singing is encouraged,” it said.

“Attendance through various online platforms is encouraged,” it added.

The IATF also tasked the local government units and the local police units in the subject areas to “facilitate the implementation” of these protocols.

In the earlier resolution (No. 104) of the IATF, all mass and religious gatherings in the GCQ areas were banned from March 22 to April 4 during which a GCQ travel bubble was also implemented.

Minimum health protocols will also be strictly enforced.

(Eagle News Service)