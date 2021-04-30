IATF allows 10% dine-in for restaurants, 30% seating capacity for parlors, barbershops under MECQ

(Eagle News) — Restaurants, eateries, commissaries and other food preparation establishments can now resume indoor dine-in services in areas under Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ) at an initial 10 percent venue or seating capacity, the Inter-Agency Task Force said on Thursday, April 29.

Beauty salons, beauty parlors, barbershops and nail spas can also operate at an initial 30 percent venue or seating capacity in MECQ areas. However, “these establishments shall only provide services that can accommodate the wearing of face masks at all times by clients and service providers,” Malacanang said in a release.

Both the food preparation establishments, and the personal care establishments, may operate beyond the limitations listed here, “provided that they comply with Joint Memorandum Circular No. 21-01 (s.2021) or the Safety Seal Certification Program,” the Palace statement said.

“Personal care establishments and services not mentioned above shall not be allowed to operate,” it said.

The MECQ areas include Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal which will be under this protocol until March 14.

Santiago City in Quirino province and Abra province, on the other hand, will be under MECQ for the whole month of May.

-Requirements for Safety Seal program-

Among the requirements for the Safety Seal Program is that the establishment uses the StaySafe.ph or any contact tracing tool integrated with the StaySafe.ph, and enforcement of the Minimum Public Health Standards (MPHS), including the following, as applicable:

a) Putting up of Screening or Triage area at different points-of-entry where:

i. employees submit health declaration and/or symptoms are assessed

ii. non-contact temperature check is performed to all employees,

customers, and any individuals who enter the premises

iii. customers and other individuals who enter the premises are asked to

register with StaySafe.ph

iv. as applicable, an isolation area shall be installed for symptomatic

employees and once identified as a suspect COVID-19 case shall be

reported to the Barangay Health and Emergency Response Team

(BHERT) immediately for proper observance of COVID-19 protocols

b) Availability of handwashing stations, soap and sanitizers, and hand drying

equipment or supplies (e.g., single use paper towel) to employees and

clients/visitors which are placed in strategic locations in the establishment

c) Observance of physical distancing or spacing through installation of physical

barriers in enclosed areas where physical distancing may be compromised, i.e.,

blocking off of chairs, use of markers or stickers on the floor for spacing

d) Ensure adequate air exchange in enclosed (indoor) areas as cited in DOLE

Department Order No. 224-21 or the Guidelines on Ventilation for Workplaces

and Public Transport to Prevent and Control the Spread of COVID-19

e) Disinfection protocol in accordance with Department of Health (DOH) and World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines, including regular sanitization of chairs, desks, tables, counters, pens, doorknobs,

equipment, devices, workstations, comfort rooms, and other high-touch surfaces

f) Wearing of facemasks, face shields, especially in enclosed places and wearing

of other protective outer garments as warranted

g) Establishment of a referral system for medical and psychosocial services

h) Designation of Safety Officer

i) Facility for proper storage, collection, treatment, and disposal of used

facemasks and other infectious waste

-Health care utilization rate, average daily attack rate still high in NCR-

Malacanang said that the healthcare utilization and average daily attack rate in Metro Manila were still considered in the high-risk threshold, which was why the MECQ in the NCR plus areas had to be extended for another two weeks.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said that the average daily attack rate in Metro Manila was still at 19 to 55 new cases per 100,000 of the population.

Roque also explained that while healthcare and ICU utilization rates have improved in Metro Manila, it is still above 70 percent at high-risk threshold in most cities.

“Kaya po two weeks yan eh dahil nakita naman natin na bumababa talaga ang mga kaso dito po sa NCR at ibig sabihin yung attack rate ay nagdadahan-dahan, yung ating R naught na tinatawag ay bumaba na to under 1, pero kinakailangan pa rin nating palakasin lalong-lalo na yung ating mga ICU beds,” he said in a Palace press briefing.

President Rodrigo Duterte announced the MECQ extension in the NCR plus areas with the “additional opening of the economy” as a compromise to keep economy afloat in the Philippine capital.

Apayao, Baguio City, Benguet, Ifugao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Batangas, Quezon, Tacloban, Iligan City, Davao City, and Lanao del Sur will be under general community quarantine (GCQ) while the rest of the Philippines will be under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ).

