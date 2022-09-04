IAEA says Ukraine nuclear plant cut from main power line

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Chief Rafael Grossi (C) reacts next to IAEA’s head of the Department of Nuclear Safety and Security Lydie Evrard (L) and IAEA Deputy Director-General and Head of the Department of Safeguards Massimo Aparo (R) as he speaks to the press after the return an IAEA team from the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine, at Vienna International Airport in Schwechat, Austria on September 2, 2022. – A 14-strong team from the UN’s nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), visited Zaporizhzhia — Europe’s largest nuclear power plant — as global concern has grown over its safety in a war raging ever-closer to its six reactors. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)

Vienna, Austria (AFP)

The global atomic energy watchdog said on Saturday that Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant had been disconnected from its last remaining main power line to the grid and is now relying on a reserve line.

“Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) has once again lost the connection to its last remaining main external power line, but the facility is continuing to supply electricity to the grid through a reserve line, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) was informed at the site today,” the agency said in a statement.

“Less than 48 hours after Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi on Thursday established the presence of the IAEA Support and Assistance Mission to Zaporizhzhia (ISAMZ) at the facility in southern Ukraine, the Agency’s experts were told by senior Ukrainian staff that the ZNPP’s fourth operational 750 Kilovolt (kV) power line was down. The three others were lost earlier during the conflict,” it added.

“One reactor is still operating and producing electricity both for cooling and other essential safety functions at the site and for households, factories and others through the grid.”

Energoatom said on Telegram: “Due to continuous shelling by the Russian occupiers, reactor No. 5 of Zaporizhzhia NPP was switched off.

“Currently, the 6th reactor is working. It supplies electricity with limited capacity to the energetics system of Ukraine through the reserve line, and also provides the Zaporizhzhia NPP’s own needs.”

Alarm has grown in recent weeks over shelling hitting the area of Europe’s largest nuclear plant, Zaporizhzhia.

Ukraine on Friday said it bombed a Russian base in the nearby town of Energodar, destroying three artillery systems as well as an ammunition depot.

