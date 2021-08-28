International, North America

Hurricane Ida makes landfall in southwest Cuba: weather service

This RAMMB National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration(NOAA) satellite handout image shows Hurricane Ida (C) at 17:40UTC, on August 27, 2021. – Ida has strengthened into a hurricane as it barrels through the Caribbean toward the US Gulf Coast and could hit the southern United States as a major hurricane, forecasters said Friday. “Ida has strengthened to a hurricane” with maximum sustained winds of 75 miles (120 kilometers) per hour, the National Hurricane Center said. The center warned that Ida “is expected to be a dangerous major hurricane when it reaches the northern Gulf Coast on Sunday.” (Photo by Jose ROMERO / RAMMB/NOAA/NESDIS / AFP)

HAVANA, Cuba (AFP) — Hurricane Ida made landfall Friday as a Category 1 hurricane on the southwestern coast of Cuba, the local meteorological service reported.

Ida struck the town of La Coloma, in the province of Pinar del Rio, around 0030 GMT, with sustained winds of 80 miles (130 kilometers) per hour, Cuba’s meteorology institute Insmet.

It is expected to reach the United States Sunday as an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 storm, according to the US National Hurricane Center.

