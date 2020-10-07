Hurricane Delta lashes Mexico’s Caribbean coast

by Yussel Gonzalez

CANCUN, Mexico (AFP) — Hurricane Delta tore across Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula Wednesday, toppling trees, ripping down power lines and lashing a string of major beach resorts with winds of up to 110 miles (175 kilometers) per hour.

There were widespread power outages after Delta slammed into the country’s Caribbean coast as a Category 2 storm, having lost some of its earlier strength.

But the region appeared to have escaped major destruction and there were no reports of deaths as the storm headed out into the Gulf of Mexico, churning towards the US Gulf Coast.

Strong winds whipped Cancun, one of the country’s most popular tourist destinations, where cars were hit by falling trees, street signs were blown over and stores were damaged, according to AFP reporters.

Thousands of tourists had hunkered down in emergency shelters along the Riviera Maya coastline as the storm approached, but were seen emerging into the streets again after the wind and rain subsided.

“It was horrible,” said 54-year-old Patricia Escamilla, who like many visitors came to Cancun for a much-needed break after months of confinement because of the coronavirus.

“It felt like a window was going to blow away.”

Delta was downgraded from “extremely dangerous” Category 4 as it neared the peninsula, but is expected to become a major hurricane again as it moves over the Gulf of Mexico, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

On Friday the storm is expected to approach the northern Gulf coast of the United States, where a hurricane watch has been issued for an area from High Island, Texas to Grand Isle, Louisiana, it said.

Soldiers deployed

Quintana Roo governor Carlos Joaquin said that many trees had been toppled and electricity lines were torn down in his state, which is home to Cancun.

Around half of the city was without power, thought that was much less than expected, he said.

At least 6,500 soldiers were deployed across the region to help affected communities, the authorities said.

Troops were seen removing tree branches and other debris, while residents used machetes to clear roads.

More than 40,000 tourists in Cancun and neighboring resorts were evacuated as the hurricane approached, the head of the area’s hotel association, Roberto Citron, told AFP.

Most were Mexicans, but they also included foreigners, notably from the United States.

In Cancun alone, more than 160 shelters were set up.

The authorities said the emergency shelters had been sanitized to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, which has killed more than 81,000 people in Mexico and led to a sharp drop in visitor numbers.

“To prevent the spread of Covid-19, the same measures have been taken in the shelters as in hotels, such as the use of gel and face masks,” said Cintron.

Airports closed

The Cancun and Cozumel airports were closed, and non-essential activities in the state of Quintana Roo were suspended.

People living in the area stocked up on food, drinking water and wooden boards to protect their homes as the storm approached.

Fishermen hauled their boats ashore to prevent them being swept away.

Delta is the 26th named storm of an unusually active Atlantic hurricane season.

Over the weekend, six people died and thousands were forced from their homes as Tropical Storm Gamma triggered floods and landslides in southeastern Mexico.

In September, meteorologists were forced to break out the Greek alphabet to name Atlantic storms for only the second time ever, after the 2020 hurricane season blew through their usual list, ending on Tropical Storm Wilfred.

