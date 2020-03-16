Hungary announces coronavirus shutdown measures

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AFP) — Hungary became the latest European country to announce drastic restrictions on public life Monday, closing its borders and curtailing movement in a bid to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“We are closing Hungary’s borders to passenger traffic,” Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in a speech in parliament on Monday.

“The international talks to coordinate this is taking place now, this means that in future only Hungarian citizens will be able to enter Hungary,” he said.

Several countries in the region have already announced similar restrictions at their borders, including Hungary’s neighbors Ukraine and Slovakia.

Orban also said that from midnight on Monday local time (2300 GMT) all public events would be prohibited.

“Places of entertainment, cinemas, cultural institutions must be closed,” he said, adding that restaurants and cafes would be only be allowed to open up until 3 pm.

People aged 70 are asked not to leave their homes, Orban said, while admitting that they could not be prohibited from doing so.

Hungary has recorded 39 cases of the novel coronavirus so far and one death.

© Agence France-Presse