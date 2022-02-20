Hundreds rally for Ukraine at Warsaw demo

WARSAW, Poland (AFP) — Hundreds of people rallied in the Old Town in central Warsaw on Sunday in solidarity with neighbouring Ukraine against what they called “Russian aggression”.

Participants waved Ukrainian, Polish and EU flags as well as the standard used by the Belarusian opposition.

“We Are With Ukraine,” read one placard held up at the demonstration. Another said: “Hands Off Ukraine.”

“Putin on trial!” the crowd chanted.

Organisers said in a statement that the protest was “to express our opposition to yet another possible Russian aggression against Ukraine”.

The West accuses Russian President Vladimir Putin of massing tens of thousands of troops around Ukraine’s borders in recent weeks in preparation for an invasion.

Russia has denied such plans and has in turn accused Ukraine of breaching international agreements.

Moscow has asked for the withdrawal of Western forces that have been deployed in eastern Europe, including in Poland, following the end of the Cold War.

