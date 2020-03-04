Pres. Duterte asks DOF to probe alleged money laundering activities of Chinese nat’ls and the gov’t officials aiding them

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte has asked the Department of Finance to investigate the alleged money laundering of some Chinese nationals in the country, and to go after government officials who are involved in these illegal activities.

Presidential Spokeperson Salvador Panelo said that the President has already tasked Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez to probe this, after Senator Richard Gordon’s expose that at least US$447 million, equivalent to P22.69 billion, in dirty money are being facilitated into the country by certain Chinese nationals.

Panelo said that Malacanang is intent to uncover these anomalies and to go after officials aiding the money laundering operations.

In a privilege speech on Tuesday, March 3, Gordon said that at least 47 Filipinos and Chinese had laundered over $447 million or P22.69 billion into the country.

Gordon, chair of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, said that he would conduct a public hearing on the issue on Thursday, March 5.