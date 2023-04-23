HRW accuses Vietnam of abducting blogger from Thailand

Human Rights Watch on Friday accused Vietnam of kidnapping a blogger critical of the communist government who was living as a refugee in Thailand.

Thai Van Duong, who fled to Thailand in 2019 to escape Vietnamese authorities and was subsequently given refugee status, disappeared last week.

According to Vietnamese state media, the 41-year-old is now in custody in Vietnam after being detained for “illegally entering” the country through an unofficial border crossing close to Laos on April 14.

Phil Robertson, deputy director of HRW’s Asia division, demanded the Thai authorities investigate.

“State agents of Vietnam abducted UNHCR-recognised refugee Thai Van Duong off the street near his residence in Pathum Thani province just outside of Bangkok,” Robertson said at a talk in Bangkok.

Grace Bui, a friend of Duong’s and a former advocacy officer at The 88 Project, a non-profit organisation that promotes freedom of expression in Vietnam, said Duong “would never have (voluntarily) returned to Vietnam”.

Duong regularly posted YouTube livestreams that criticised Vietnam’s authoritarian government, accusing them of corruption.

State media said he ran a Facebook group which published “distorted information” about the private lives of Vietnamese leaders.

Bui described how on April 13 she received a call saying that Duong had disappeared. Witnesses later told her they had seen two white sedan cars block his motorcycle, one from the front and one behind.

“They came during Songkran (Thai New Year) so everybody was on vacation and all the stores were closed,” she said, adding that Duong had told her many times since 2021 that he felt in danger.

Thai police said they had contacted Vietnamese authorities but had not received any information.

Vietnam’s ministry of foreign affairs did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The case comes after a German court in 2018 sentenced a Vietnamese man to nearly four years in jail for taking part in a brazen Cold War-style kidnapping ordered by Hanoi of an oil executive from a Berlin park.

The German government was outraged, expelling two Vietnamese diplomats in response.

