How solons voted on resolution denying ABS CBN franchise renewal

(Eagle News) — In a historic vote, majority of the members of the House Committee on Legislative Franchises, including its ex-officio members, voted on Friday, July 10, to adopt the committee technical working group resolution rejecting the ABS CBN franchise renewal application.

There were 70 lawmakers who voted Yes to the resolution denying the franchise renewal of the media network, while voting No as they were in favor a franchise renewal.

Below is a list of the lawmakers and how they voted on the resolution:

YES – 70

1. Rep. Abraham Tolentino

2. Rep. Antonio Albano

3. Rep. Faustino Michael Dy

4. Rep. Jose Antonio Sy-Alvarado

5. Rep. Cyrille Abueg-Zaldivar

6. Rep. Faustino Dy V

7. Rep. Dale Malapitan

8. Rep. Eric Martinez

9. Rep. Divina Grace Yu

10. Rep. Julienne Baronda

11. Rep. Anthony Peter Crisologo

12. Rep. Luis Ferrer IV

13. Rep. John Marvin Nieto

14. Rep. Strike Revilla

15. Rep. Samantha Louise Alfonso

16. Rep. Rolando Valeriano

17. Rep. Joaquin Chipeco Jr.

18. Rep. Eduardo Gullas

19. Rep. Eleandro Jesus Madrona

20. Rep. Frederick Siao

21. Rep. Ian Paul Dy

22. Rep. Gil Acosta

23. Rep. Weslie Gatchalian

24. Rep. Precious H. Castelo

25. Rep. Alyssa Sheena Tan

26. Rep. Christian Unabia

27. Rep. Raymond Mendoza

28. Rep. Jericho Nograles

29. Rep. Yedda Romualdez

30. Rep. Eric Yap

31. Rep. Claudine Bautista

32. Rep. Esmael Mangudadatu

33. Rep. Enrico Pineda

34. Rep. Dulce Ann Hofer

35. Rep. Sharon Garin

36. Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr.

37. Rep. Janette Garin

(Ex-Officio)

38. Rep. Paulo Duterte

39. Rep. J. F. Nograles (F. Hernandez)

40. Rep. Conrado III Estrella

41. Rep. Sandro Gonzales (Rep. P. Pichay)

42. Rep. Mike Defensor (Rep. R. Puno)

43. Rep. Allan Ty (Rep. A. Gonzales)

44. Rep. F. Matugas (Rep. J. Pimentel)

45. Rep. Luis Villafuerte Jr.

46. Rep. Raneo Abu

47. Rep. Dan Fernandez

48. Rep. Rodante Marcoleta

49. Rep. Henry Oaminal

50. Rep. Pablo John Garcia

51. Rep. Deogracias ‘DV’ Savellano

52. Rep. F. Datol (Rep. M. Romero)

53. Rep. Ferdinand Martin Romualdez

54. Rep. Jesus Crispin Remulla

55. Rep. Juan Miguel Macapagal Arroyo

56. Rep. Cristal Bagatsing

57. Rep. Juan Pablo Bondoc

58. Rep. Elpidio Barzaga Jr.

59. Rep. Bernadette Herrera-Dy

60. Rep. Xavier Jesus Romualdo

61. Rep. A. Calixto (Rep. J. Lacson-Noel)

62. Rep. Wilter Palma II

63. Rep. Ma. Theresa Collantes

64. Rep. Ria Christina Fariñas

65. Rep. Camille Villar

66. Rep. Roger G. Mercado

67. Rep. Sharee Ann Tan

68. Rep. Joseph Stephen Paduano

69. Rep. Bayani Fernando

70. Rep. Jose Singson Jr.

NO – 11

Rep. Sol Aragones

Rep. Christopher De Venecia

Rep. Carlos Zarate

Rep. Gabriel Bordado Jr.

Rep. Vilma Santos-Recto

Rep. Lianda Bolilia

Rep. Jose Tejada

Rep. Bienvenido Abante

Rep. Stella Quimbo

Rep. Mujiv Hataman

Rep. Edward Maceda

INHIBITED – 2

Rep. Alfredo Vargas

Rep. Micaela Violago

ABSTAIN – 1

Rep. Alfredo Garbin Jr

Meanwhile, lawmakers who were either not present or failed to vote were the following:

Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano

Rep. Franz E. Alvarez

Rep. Evelina Escudero

Rep. Loren Legarda

Rep. Eduardo Villanueva

Rep. Neptali Gonzales

Rep. Rose Marie Arenas

Rep. Jose Christopher Belmonte

The voting happened on Day 14 of the hearing of the House Committee on Legislative Franchises and House Committee on Good Government and Public Accountability which had conducted 12 hearings to thresh out issues raised against ABS CBN’s franchise renwal consuming around 100 hours of discussions, including the presentation of testimonies and manifestations both for and against its renewal application, and evidence from both sides.

On Wednesday, July 9, summation of issues were presented for and against the franchise renewal.

During the hearings, among the issues raised were the following: the dual citizenship and alleged dual allegiance of its chairman emeritus Eugenio “Gabby” Lopez III which allegedly violated the Constitutional restriction of mass media ownership to only Filipino citizens; the alleged foreign ownership of the media network through Philippine Depositary Receipts (PDRs) bought by foreigners; its alleged tax avoidance schemes; its use of multiple channels in violation of its original franchise; the violation of labor laws with its failure to regularize its workers; and its alleged bias in reporting and meddling in politics.

(Eagle News Service)