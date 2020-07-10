How solons voted on resolution denying ABS CBN franchise renewal

(Eagle News) — In a historic vote, majority of the members of the House Committee on Legislative Franchises, including its ex-officio members, voted on Friday, July 10, to adopt the committee technical working group resolution rejecting the ABS CBN franchise renewal application.
There were 70 lawmakers who voted Yes to the resolution denying the franchise renewal of the media network, while voting No as they were in favor a franchise renewal.
Below is a list of the lawmakers and how they voted on the resolution:
YES – 70
1. Rep. Abraham Tolentino
2. Rep. Antonio Albano
3. Rep. Faustino Michael Dy
4. Rep. Jose Antonio Sy-Alvarado
5. Rep. Cyrille Abueg-Zaldivar
6. Rep. Faustino Dy V
7. Rep. Dale Malapitan
8. Rep. Eric Martinez
9. Rep. Divina Grace Yu
10. Rep. Julienne Baronda
11. Rep. Anthony Peter Crisologo
12. Rep. Luis Ferrer IV
13. Rep. John Marvin Nieto
14. Rep. Strike Revilla
15. Rep. Samantha Louise Alfonso
16. Rep. Rolando Valeriano
17. Rep. Joaquin Chipeco Jr.
18. Rep. Eduardo Gullas
19. Rep. Eleandro Jesus Madrona
20. Rep. Frederick Siao
21. Rep. Ian Paul Dy
22. Rep. Gil Acosta
23. Rep. Weslie Gatchalian
24. Rep. Precious H. Castelo
25. Rep. Alyssa Sheena Tan
26. Rep. Christian Unabia
27. Rep. Raymond Mendoza
28. Rep. Jericho Nograles
29. Rep. Yedda Romualdez
30. Rep. Eric Yap
31. Rep. Claudine Bautista
32. Rep. Esmael Mangudadatu
33. Rep. Enrico Pineda
34. Rep. Dulce Ann Hofer
35. Rep. Sharon Garin
36. Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr.
37. Rep. Janette Garin
(Ex-Officio)
38. Rep. Paulo Duterte
39. Rep. J. F. Nograles (F. Hernandez)
40. Rep. Conrado III Estrella
41. Rep. Sandro Gonzales (Rep. P. Pichay)
42. Rep. Mike Defensor (Rep. R. Puno)
43. Rep. Allan Ty (Rep. A. Gonzales)
44. Rep. F. Matugas (Rep. J. Pimentel)
45. Rep. Luis Villafuerte Jr.
46. Rep. Raneo Abu
47. Rep. Dan Fernandez
48. Rep. Rodante Marcoleta
49. Rep. Henry Oaminal
50. Rep. Pablo John Garcia
51. Rep. Deogracias ‘DV’ Savellano
52. Rep. F. Datol (Rep. M. Romero)
53. Rep. Ferdinand Martin Romualdez
54. Rep. Jesus Crispin Remulla
55. Rep. Juan Miguel Macapagal Arroyo
56. Rep. Cristal Bagatsing
57. Rep. Juan Pablo Bondoc
58. Rep. Elpidio Barzaga Jr.
59. Rep. Bernadette Herrera-Dy
60. Rep. Xavier Jesus Romualdo
61. Rep. A. Calixto (Rep. J. Lacson-Noel)
62. Rep. Wilter Palma II
63. Rep. Ma. Theresa Collantes
64. Rep. Ria Christina Fariñas
65. Rep. Camille Villar
66. Rep. Roger G. Mercado
67. Rep. Sharee Ann Tan
68. Rep. Joseph Stephen Paduano
69. Rep. Bayani Fernando
70. Rep. Jose Singson Jr.
NO – 11
Rep. Sol Aragones
Rep. Christopher De Venecia
Rep. Carlos Zarate
Rep. Gabriel Bordado Jr.
Rep. Vilma Santos-Recto
Rep. Lianda Bolilia
Rep. Jose Tejada
Rep. Bienvenido Abante
Rep. Stella Quimbo
Rep. Mujiv Hataman
Rep. Edward Maceda
INHIBITED – 2
Rep. Alfredo Vargas
Rep. Micaela Violago
ABSTAIN – 1
Rep. Alfredo Garbin Jr
Meanwhile, lawmakers who were either not present or failed to vote were the following:
Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano
Rep. Franz E. Alvarez
Rep. Evelina Escudero
Rep. Loren Legarda
Rep. Eduardo Villanueva
Rep. Neptali Gonzales
Rep. Rose Marie Arenas
Rep. Jose Christopher Belmonte
The voting happened on Day 14 of the hearing of the House Committee on Legislative Franchises and House Committee on Good Government and Public Accountability which had conducted 12 hearings to thresh out issues raised against ABS CBN’s franchise renwal consuming around 100 hours of discussions, including the presentation of testimonies and manifestations both for and against its renewal application, and evidence from both sides.
On Wednesday, July 9, summation of issues were presented for and against the franchise renewal.
During the hearings, among the issues raised were the following: the dual citizenship and alleged dual allegiance of its chairman emeritus Eugenio “Gabby” Lopez III which allegedly violated the Constitutional restriction of mass media ownership to only Filipino citizens; the alleged foreign ownership of the media network through Philippine Depositary Receipts (PDRs) bought by foreigners; its alleged tax avoidance schemes; its use of multiple channels in violation of its original franchise; the violation of labor laws with its failure to regularize its workers; and its alleged bias in reporting and meddling in politics.
