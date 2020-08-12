How people are reacting to Kamala Harris’s VP nod

WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) — Democratic White House hopeful Joe Biden on Tuesday named California Senator Kamala Harris as his vice presidential pick — the first black woman tapped for the role by a major US party.

Here is how US politicians and celebrities have reacted to her nomination:

– Barack Obama –

Former president Barack Obama said that Biden had “nailed this decision” in a lengthy statement.

“Now Joe has an ideal partner to help him tackle the very real challenges America faces right now and in the years ahead,” Obama said, calling Harris “more than prepared for the job.”

He highlighted her personal and professional background, saying: “She’s spent her career defending our Constitution and fighting for folks who need a fair shake.”

– Bernie Sanders –

Vermont senator Bernie Sanders, who ran against Harris and Biden for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, congratulated his former opponent.

“She understands what it takes to stand up for working people, fight for health care for all, and take down the most corrupt administration in history,” he tweeted.

“Let’s get to work and win.”

– Hillary Clinton –

Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton said she was “thrilled to welcome @KamalaHarris to a historic Democratic ticket.”

“She’s already proven herself to be an incredible public servant and leader. And I know she’ll be a strong partner to @JoeBiden,” Clinton tweeted.

– LeBron James –

NBA star LeBron James also could not contain his excitement, tweeting a series of clapping emojis.

“Love to see and support it!” the Los Angeles Lakers forward said.

– Mindy Kaling –

“Was there ever more of an exciting day?” asked Indian-American actress Mindy Kaling on Twitter.

“For our entire country of course, but especially for my Black and Indian sisters, many of us who have gone our entire lives thinking that someone who looks like us may never hold high office?” she wrote, pointing to Harris’s mixed Black and South Asian heritage.

– Priyanka Chopra –

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra also chimed in, saying, “This is a historical, transformational, and proud moment for all women.”

Chopra highlighted the fact that Harris is the first black woman and first person of Indian descent to be on a US presidential ticket.

“#representationmatters P.S. To my younger self — look how far we have come!” Chopra tweeted.

– George Takei –

“Biden/Harris will begin to heal our nation,” tweeted Asian-American actor and activist George Takei.

“From the devastation of the virus to systemic racism, from the economic collapse to the looming climate crisis, we have chosen two great leaders who will lift us up together, toward a new future, toward a new America,” he said.

– Kerry Washington –

African-American actress Kerry Washington summed up her feelings in a simple tweet: “Yes We Kam!”

© Agence France-Presse