House Speaker Velasco urges extension of installation of RFID stickers until March 2021

(Eagle News) — House Speaker Lord Allan Jay Velasco urged the Department of Transportation to extend the period for the installation of radio-frequency identification (RFID) stickers to March next year, instead of January 11.

In a statement, Velasco said that “at the rate things are going” it would be difficult to have all 6.1 million registered vehicles in Metro Manila, Central Luzon and Calabarzon to be provided with RFID stickers by Jan. 11, 2021

“It would be more practicable if the deadline is further extended to March 31, 2021 to give all our motorists enough time to secure the stickers for the cashless payment given that we are still in a pandemic where movement of people is limited,” he said.

Velasco made the appeal after the heavy traffic experienced in the first day of implementation of cashless transaction in the various expressways on Dec. 1

(Eden Santos, Eagle News Service)