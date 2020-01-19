House plans to pass measures creating new departments before next recess in March

(Eagle News)–The House of Representatives has plans of passing measures creating the Departments of Filipino Overseas and Foreign Deployment, Water Resources, and Disaster Resilience before the next recess in March.

In a statement, House Majority Leader Martin Romualdez said the House will soon vote on second reading on the proposed law creating the DFO to “keep an eye on the safety and protection of overseas Filipinos, including seafarers and household service workers.”

So far, it is being deliberated in the plenary while the House Committee on Appropriations is set to approve the budget component of the DDR, which if approved would lead the national effort before, during and after disasters, on January 22.

Apart from these bills, Romualdez said the House will vote on third and final reading other measures on third reading, such as House Bill 5673.

The bill authorizes the Department of Health to set and approve the bed capacity and service capability of all DOH-retained hospitals in the country.

“The Speaker made a clear instruction to pass these bills. No less than President Rodrigo Duterte himself called on Congress to work on these measures during his fourth State of the Nation Address last July,” Romualdez said.

“We aim to hit the ground running when session resumes on Monday. Time to roll up our sleeves once again and work double time on vital legislative measures,” Romualdez added.