House approves bill postponing barangay, SK polls to December 2023

(Eagle News) — The House of Representatives has approved on third and final reading House Bill 4673 that sought to postpone the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections to December next year.

“When signed into law, the elections would be rescheduled to the first Monday of December 2023,” a statement from the Philippine Lower House said.

“For this matter, all incumbent officials would remain in office until their successors are elected, unless sooner removed or suspended,” it said.

The barangay and SK elections are originally scheduled on December 5, 2022.

The bill seeking to postpone the elections got 265 affirmative votes, six negative votes and three abstentions at the House chamber.

-More time for preparation given to Comelec-

“The measure seeks to give more time to the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) and to the local government units for their preparations, as well as to the national government to apply accordingly the adjustments to poll workers’ honoraria,” Congress explained.

The hybrid plenary session was presided over by Deputy Speakers Vincent Franco “Duke” Frasco and Aurelio Gonzales Jr.

The barangay polls would elect a barangay captain, and members of the barangay council locally known as the Sangguniang Barangay, in 42,047 barangays, considered the smallest local government unit in the country.

The SK elections, on the other hand, seeks to elect an SK chair who will become the eighth member of the Sangguniang Barangay. The Sangguniang Kabataan is composed of a chairman, seven members, a secretary and a treasurer.

(Eagle News Service)