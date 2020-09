(Eagle News) — The City-county of Honolulu teamed up with local businesses to slowly restart the economy and, at the same time, help fight hunger on Oahu. In this combined report aired on Eagle News International, EBC Hawaii correspondent Alfred Acenas talks about the fish-to-dish program while another EBC correspondent in Hawaii Jhojie Carnate shares with us his first-hand experience in a recent drive-thru fresh food donation drive.

(Eagle News Service)