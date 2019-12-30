Hong Kong stocks open with gains

Hong Kong, China (AFP) — Hong Kong stocks rose Monday morning, building on last week’s gains fueled by easing trade tensions and positive sentiment on Wall Street.

The Hang Seng index added 1.30 percent, or 361.21 points, to 28,225.42 in early trade.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index opened 0.23 percent, or 6.87 points lower, at 2,998.17 on Monday.

The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China’s second exchange, lost 0.37 percent, or 6.26 points, to open at 1,691.65.

