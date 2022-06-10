Hong Kong shares kick off day with big losses

(FILES) People walk past a display showing the Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong on April 22, 2022. (Photo by ISAAC LAWRENCE / AFP)

HONG KONG, China (AFP) — Hong Kong stocks opened sharply lower Friday morning, extending a global sell-off after the European Central Bank painted a dim outlook for the region’s economy, while traders are awaiting a key reading on US consumer prices.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.58 percent, or 346.55 points, to 21,522.50.

The Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.76 percent, or 24.77 points, to 3,214.18, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange slipped 0.61 percent, or 12.53 points, to 2,033.16.

