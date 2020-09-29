Home quarantine prohibited for asymptomatic COVID-19 patients, including those with mild symptoms

(Eagle News) — Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients who are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms of the disease should be placed in a quarantine facility approved by the government, according to the latest resolution no. 74 from the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID).

Presidential Spokespersk Harry Roque revealed that the IATF had ratified the decision of the technical working group to prohibit home quarantine for such COVID-19 cases, but that there are exemption to this.

“Nag-ratify din po ang IATF, ang mga sumusunod na desisyon ng technical working group: Una, para sa confirmed asymptomatic at mild COVID-19 cases, kailangan ng facility-based isolation,” he said in a Palace press breifing on Monday, Sept. 28.

-Exceptions explained-

The exceptions to this rule are patients considered “vulnerable” or with comorbidities as confirmed by a local health officer, minors, senior citizens with underlying health conditions, those who are pregnant or breastfeeding, and persons with disabilities who cannot take care of themselves and are immuno-compromised.

Even so, Roque stressed that, the home quarantine should strictly follow the IATF specifications such as the patient having his or her own room, and comfort room.

Home quarantine will also be allowed if all isolation facilities by the local government and in the region are full. If there is a lack of facilities, the patient can also be taken to the facility at a nearby local government unit in the region. Local health and barangay health officials will accompany the patient to the facility. If quarantine protocols are violated, they may be charged with a fine or face imprisonment.

Roque explained these exceptions in the Palace briefing.

“Mayroon pong mga exceptions ‘no, iyong mga pasyente na considered vulnerable or may comorbidities as confirmed by the local health officer, kinakailangan po sila ay minor, senior citizens, may mga underlying health conditions, mga buntis, persons with disability na hindi kayang alagaan ang sarili at immunocompromised na pasyente,” he explained.

“At ang kaniyang tahanan ay sumusunod sa conditions para sa homecare checklist ng Department of Health and Department of Interior and Local Government, ibig sabihin po, may sariling kuwarto, may sariling banyo at walang kasamang mga mayroong comorbidities or mga buntis or seniors; ang Ligtas COVID-19 Center sa lugar ay fully occupied as confirmed by the local regional task force at ang local government unit ay walang sapat na isolation facilities. Siyempre naman po, kung wala talagang available, eh exception po iyon to the rule,” Roque added.

The IATF-EID said that the prohibition for asymptomatic patients and those with mild symptoms to do home quarantine is to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 since there had been instances when the quarantine protocols had been violated.

IATF vice chairperson Interior Secretary Eduardo Año cited their experience in Cebu, Bacolod, and recently in Batangas, Laguna, and Navotas, where the number of COVID cases in the home quarantine increased because the quarantine protocols were not obeyed by the patient. The patients were supposed to stay at home, but they were found to be also leaving their houses.

In cases where there are COVID-19 patients who are allowed to undergo home quarantine, local government officials will strictly monitor their houses.

If the patient is considered vulnerable such as minors, senior citizen, pregnant, or breastfeeding, person with disability who suffers difficulty when moving and immunocompromised or can be easily infected, they can stay inside their houses.

Año said that the mayor in-charge will declare that a particular house with a COVID patient in it is an isolation area. No one else can go within the area.

(Rebecca Jane Giray for Eagle News Service)