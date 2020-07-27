Historians, observers note 106 years of Iglesia Ni Cristo’s unprecedented growth, efforts to help worldwide

(Eagle News) — On July 27, 1914, World War 1, unprecedented in scale and one of the deadliest in history, erupted.

The events happening in Europe at that time led to a global war that shaped modern history that Encyclopedia Britannica described it as “one of the great watersheds of 20th century geopolitical history.”

That same day, exactly 106 years ago, the Iglesia Ni Cristo (Church Of Christ) was registered with the Philippine government by the Church’s first Executive Minister, Brother Felix Y. Manalo.

From what historians describe as an obscure Philippine indigenous church in 1914, the Iglesia Ni Cristo rapidly exploded around the world and is now spread in 158 countries and territories.

-Global phenomenon-

Harvard Divinity School’s Religious Literacy Project, noted the Iglesia Ni Cristo’s rapid expansion throughout the war years and beyond.

“The INC rapidly expanded during the Philippine religious revival following World War II. Unlike the Aglipayan Church, the INC is a global phenomenon with branches anywhere where large Filipino populations reside, and includes more limited membership from other Southeast Asian countries,” it said of the Church.

The Encyclopedia Britannica also noted the Church’s modest beginnings and rapid expansion.

“Although its beginnings were modest, the church grew rapidly after the end of World War II and, with it, Japanese occupation,” it said.

Robert Reed, an associate professor at the University of California in Berkely, noted the dramatic Church expansion in his article, entitled, “The Iglesia Ni Cristo, 1914-2000: From Obscure Philippine Faith to Global Belief System.”

The article published in 2001 in Vol. 157, No. 3, THE PHILIPPINES: Historical and social studies, noted, “If recent growth patterns in its overseas mission are a sign of things to come, one may fairly conclude that the Iglesia Ni Cristo will continue to expand abroad through tandem processes of Filipino immigration and conversions of people in various host societies.”

“More than a triumphant form of ‘indigenous Christianity’ in the Philippines, the Iglesia Ni Cristo continues to extend its religious reach abroad and seems to be forging an expansive empire of faith that appeals to many overseas Filipinos and some people within their host societies,” Reed noted.

Helping the poor, making an impact-

Jayeel Cornelio, director of the Development Studies Program at the Ateneo de Manila University, Philippines, noted the growing membership of the Iglesia Ni Cristo abroad, in more than 100 countries, and how the Church’s programs in helping the poor and those affected by calamities, have made an impact.

“In recent years its civic engagements have expanded through bigger relief operations and charity dedicated to the poor and those affected by calamities,” he said in the abstract of his article, entitled, “Religion and civic engagement: The case of Iglesia Ni Cristo in the Philippines” published in 2017.

“Studies on INC have mainly focused on its successes in the political and religious spheres. INC now repackages itself as a civic organization, which cares about public welfare. My argument is that this is how it manifests its new triumphalism in the Philippines, but with implications on its expanding presence in civil society,” Cornelio explained.

Under the leadership of INC Executive Minister Brother Eduardo V. Manalo, the Church further expanded the socio-civic programs such as the Lingap sa Mamamayan through International Aid to Humanity projects that had benefited thousands worldwide.

The Church has also established at least 41 eco-farming projects in the Philippines and abroad, including four sites in Africa, two in the United States, and other sites in Canada.

“Nagpapasalamat tayo sa Diyos sapagkat naglagay siya ng Tagapamahala sa Iglesia na napakalaki ng puso,” said INC General Auditor Glicerio Santos Jr.

Halos buong mundo na ang nalilingap ng Iglesia,” he said.

Through thousands of Aid to Humanity projects conducted worldwide, the Church has given not just food, but also a means of livelihood, and shelter, Santos noted.

-Efforts amid the COVID-19 pandemic-

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Church has also conducted various efforts to help.

In the Philippines, the government thanked the Church for allowing the use of the Philippine Arena and the whole Ciudad de Victoria complex as a COVID-19 “We Heal as One Center”

In Guam, the Church had also been recognized for its contact tracing efforts.

Various efforts to help by Church members had also enjoined others from outside the Church to also participate to help others amid the COVID-19 crisis.

“You feel a lot better and you feel good that you’re giving something to people,” says Judge James McCluskey in DuPage county who had noticed the Church’s efforts to help people in the community.

With organizations like the Felix Y. Manalo Foundation and other local services, “you’re providing something to people who are in need and that is humanity in my opinion. That’s the key,” he noted.

In Canada, a member of the Legislative Assembly for Notre Dame, Malaya Marcelino, had approached the Iglesia Ni Cristo for assistance to help an elderly community in Winnipeg.

She thanked the Church members and Executive Minister Brother Eduardo V. Manalo for making all these possible.

“I was able to reach out to this wonderful church group called INC, and these folks are here with us today. The INC is a very, very big church. They’re very coordinated, very organized and they have a very good mission of community outreach. And because of them, we were able to organize, to be able to have all this food brought to your building,” Marcelino said addressing the elderly residents in the community during the event.

The Iglesia Ni Cristo (Church Of Christ) explained its efforts to help communities in need worldwide as part of the fulfillment of God’s commandment to do good and help others whenever and wherever possible.

INC minister Santos said that such efforts would be continued by the Church under the leadership of INC Executive Minister, Brother Eduardo V. Manalo amid the pandemic and whatever other crises that the world would face.

“Noong wala pang pandemic at ngayong may pandemic ay tuluy-tuloy ang pagtulong ng Iglesia Ni Cristo sa mga kapatid at hindi kapatid,” he said.

(Eagle News Service)