Highest single-day new COVID cases for this month recorded at 8,027 cases

PHL active cases at more than 60k reported for 2nd straight day

(Eagle News) – The Philippines recorded 8,027 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, June 12, the highest single-day new infections this month.

Total active coronavirus cases in the country is now 60,341 or 4.6 percent of total COVID cases. This is also the second straight day that active cases are more than 60,000. On Friday, there were even more active cases at 61,345.

On Friday, June 11, the new cases reported were 6,686, while on Thursday, June 10, the new cases reached 7485.

Most of the active cases (95.8 percent) are still mild and asymptomatic, the Department of Health said.

-Over 100 new COVID-19 deaths for 4th straight day-

But the number of COVID-19 deaths continue to go over 100 for the fourth straight day. On Saturday, 145 deaths were reported. On Friday, June 11, it was even higher at 196. On Thursday, June 10, deaths were 122, and on Wednesday, the new deaths reported were 126.

Total COVID deaths on Saturday, June 12, stood at 22,652.

The number of new recoveries on Saturday was 8,940 bringing the total to 1,225,359 or 93.7 percent of total confirmed COVID-19 cases.

-Metro Manila still tops other regions in no. of new and active cases-

According to the DOH Beat COVID-19 presser, as of June 10, Metro Manila still topped other regions in terms of new cases. The other regions with highest new COVID-19 cases as of June 10, were CALABARZON, Central Luzon, Western Visayas and Cagayan Valley.

This was the breakdown of new cases based on the top 10 regions on June 10:

NCR 1,139 new cases;

Region IV-A: CALABARZON 1,052

Region III: Central Luzon 867

Region VI: Western Visayas 843

Region II: Cagayan Valley 494

Region VII: Central Visayas 451

Region VIII: Eastern Visayas 428

Region XI: Davao Region 418

CARAGA 347

Region V: Bicol Region 339

Metro Manila also topped other regions in terms of number of active cases. The breakdown of the top 10 regions with active cases are as follows:

NCR 9,443

Region IV-A: CALABARZON 8,073

Region III: Central Luzon 6,356

Region VI: Western Visayas 5,755

Region II: Cagayan Valley 3,000

Region XI: Davao Region 2,928

Region VII: Central Visayas 2,689

Region X: Northern Mindanao 2,534

Region VIII: Eastern Visayas 2,378

Region XII: SOCCSKSARGEN 2,312