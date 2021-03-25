Hepatology Society of the PHL tells Filipinos that drinking alcohol would lead to severe COVID-19 infection

Notes alarming incidence of “COVID-19 hangover” among Filipinos during pandemic; busts myths regarding alcohol consumption

(Eagle News) — The president of the Hepatology Society of the Philippines (HSP) warned the public on the ills of drinking alcohol amid renewed lockdown measures in the country, saying that alcohol consumption could lead to Filipinos getting more severe COVID-19 infection.

Dr. Roberto De Guzman Jr., who heads the HSP –the only liver society recognized by medical organizations such as the Philippine Medical Association, the Philippine College of Physicians, the Philippine Society of Gastroenterology and the Philippine Society of Digestive Endoscopy — also expressed alarm about the rising number of Filipinos turning to liquor or alcoholic drinks with the mistaken notion that this would help fight off COVID-19.

The opposite actually happens, he said.

When one drinks alcohol, that person increases his chance of not only getting COVID-19, but getting the severe form of the coronavirus infection because drinking alcohol weakens the body’s immune system. In fact, there are already numerous studies that show that the habit of drinking alcohol at this time of the COVID-19 pandemic would lead to hospitalization because of COVID-19 complications, and eventually to death.

Dr. De Guzman describes this high incidence of Filipinos turning to liquor or alcoholic drinks at this time of the virus pandemic as “COVID-19 hangover.”

“Marami na po ang mga lumalabas na pag-aaral nitong mga nakakaraang buwan na tumataas po ang incidence ng pag-inom po ng alak ng ating mga kababayan ngayong panahon ng pandemya. Ito nga po ang tinatawag nating COVID-19 hangover, kasi nga po maraming tao ang nakakulong sa kani-kanilang mga bahay so isa po sa puede nilang gawin ay uminom kasama ng kanilang kapamilya.” Dr. De Guzman said in an interview over NET 25’s primetime Filipino language news program Mata ng Agila.

(There are numerous studies that showed that these past months, there is a rising incidence of alcohol consumption among our countrymen at this time of the pandemic. This is what we call the COVID-19 hangover. Because many people are isolated in their homes, one thing that they do is to drink alcohol or liquor with family members.)

-Ills of drinking even a little amount of alcohol –

Dr. De Guzman said that it is also wrong to think or assume that it is okay to drink a little alcohol at this time. He noted that various studies have shown that even drinking a little amount of alcohol or liquor would increase one’s chances of having cancer. It could also lead to domestic violence.

“Lumabas po sa mga pag-aaral na marami po tayong mas makukuhang mga sakit sa pag-inom po ng alak kahit kaunti lamang po ito (Studies have shown that drinking even a little alcohol could cause many ailments). So ito po ay maaaring tumaas po ang tsansang tayo po ay magkaroon ng cancer (This increases your chances of getting cancer). Puede rin po tayong magkaroon ng domestic violence (It could also lead to domestic violence),” he noted.

The same is true with illegal drug use. This also leads to the weakening of the immune system, increasing the chances of getting severe COVID-19.

-No safe limit/level for alcohol-

The World Health Organization (WHO) has already said that there is no safe limits for alcohol.

Way back August 2018, the international medical journal, The Lancet, published a study which was also cited by WHO that said that “any level of alcohol consumption, regardless of the amount, leads to loss of healthy life.”

“The results confirm that alcohol consumption is a major avoidable risk factor for noncommunicable diseases such as liver cirrhosis, some cancers and cardiovascular diseases, as well as injuries resulting from violence and road clashes and collisions,” said Dr Carina Ferreira-Borges, Manager of the Alcohol and Illicit Drugs Programme at the WHO European Office for Prevention and Control of Noncommunicable Diseases.

“It is also associated with several infectious diseases, as mentioned by WHO in several reports on alcohol consumption,” she explained. “The Lancet study confirms the need for the development, implementation and evaluation of cost-effective interventions recommended by WHO, such as the 3 best-buy policies focusing on reducing alcohol availability and marketing and increasing alcohol prices.”

It is thus very important to stress this point to the public amid myths and misconceptions on drinking alcohol to fight COVID-19.

“Hindi po totoo na ang pag-inom ng alak ay makakaiwas po kayo sa COVID-19. Kasi po ang misconception, dahil gumagamit nga po tayo ng alcohol sa kamay para maglinis. Yung iba ginagawang parang pang-mumog daw ang alak para daw po mapatay ang virus. Wala pong katotohanan doon po sa kasabihan na yun. (It is not true that drinking alcohol would prevent COVID-19. The misconception is that because you use alcohol on your hands to sanitize them, others use alcohol [liquor] as a gargle thinking this would kill the virus. There is no truth to that),” Dr. De Guzman said.

“Ang amin pong recommendation, bawal po ang pag-inom ng alak, kahit anong amount po ito (Our recommendation: Don’t drink alcohol, even a small amount of this),” he said.

Alcohol can in fact destroy your liver and other parts of your body, he noted.

Dr. De Guzman instead recommends having a balanced diet, eating lots of nutritious food such as fruits and vegetables, drinking lots of water, and exercising regularly to fight COVID-19.

The Hepatology Society of the Philippines provides research, education and advocacy on liver health and liver related diseases. Hepatology focuses on the study of the liver, gallbladder, biliary tree, and pancreas as well as management of their disorders.

The Philippines has reported a spike in COVID-19 infections this March as new and more highly infectious variants have been detected in Metro Manila, and other parts of the country. The Department of Health (DOH) said that active cases in the country have reached a record-high of 91,754 cases as of Wednesday, March 24, 2021.

(Eagle News Service)