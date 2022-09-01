“Henry” maintains strength as it moves over PHL Sea

(Eagle News) — “Henry” has maintained its strength as it moves southwestward over the Philippine Sea.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, as a result, this late afternoon through evening, light to moderate with at times heavy rains are possible over Batanes.

The center of the eye of Super Typhoon “Henry” is estimated at 530 km east northeast of Itbayat, Batanes

Moderate to heavy rains are likely over Batanes and Babuyan Islands the day after.

PAGASA said Super Typhoon “Henry” is forecast to continue moving generally southwestward today through tomorrow early morning while decelerating.

By tonight or tomorrow early morning, the tropical cyclone may become almost stationary.

By midday of tomorrow, “Henry” may begin tracking slowly northwestward before eventually accelerating northward by Saturday.

On the forecast track, “Henry” may exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Saturday evening or Sunday morning.