Helicopter with 16 people on board crashes in Russian far east

MOSCOW, Russia (AFP) — A helicopter with 16 people on board, including 13 tourists, crashed in Kamchatka in Russia’s far east on Thursday, the local government said in a statement.

The helicopter came down in Lake Kuril in the Kronotsky nature reserve, the statement said.

According to preliminary information, “there were three crew members and 13 passengers on board”, all tourists, it added.

Rescuers and divers were dispatched to the scene.

According to a local health ministry source, nine people were rescued.

“Nine people have been found, they are all alive,” the source told Interfax news agency, adding that the search operation was continuing.

© Agence France-Presse