“Helen” leaves PAR

(Eagle News) — “Helen” is now outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said “Helen,” which as slightly intensified, exited the northern boundary of PAR at 1 a.m.

It is estimated 395 kilometers west of Basco, Batanes, with its center packing maximum winds of 55 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 70 kph.

It is moving west northwestward at 15 kph towards the South China Sea and will likely make landfall over Guangdong Province in southern China on Wednesday afternoon or evening.

Meanwhile, rains are expected in parts of the country due to the southwest monsoon affecting the western section of the country.

Western Visayas, Palawan and Occidental Mindoro will have cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms.

PAGASA said the trough of a Low Pressure Area is also affecting the rest of Visayas and Mindanao, bringing cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers to the rest of Visayas.

Cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms, on the other hand, will be experienced over Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque and Romblon.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms are expected over Bicol region, and Northern Samar.

Light to moderate winds will prevail over those areas, which will have slight to moderate seas.