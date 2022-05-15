Heavy torrential rains with lightning experienced in NCR, Central Luzon and Calabarzon

PAGASA forecasts isolated rains, thunderstorms until 5 p.m. of Monday, May 16

(Eagle News) – Heavy torrential rains with lightning and strong winds were experienced Sunday afternoon, May 15, in Metro Manila and other areas in Central Luzon and CALABARZON region, the country’s weather bureau said.

PAGASA said that these sudden heavy rains were due to thunderstorms.

In a thunderstorm advisory issued at 2:49 p.m. on May 15, it identified these areas that experienced heavy torrential rains at that hour:

-Metro Manila, Tarlac, Pampanga, Bataan, Zambales, Cavite, Batangas, Laguna, Rizal, Quezon, Nueva Ecija and Bulacan.

PAGASA said that the thunderstorms could persist for two to three hours.

They advised the residents in these areas of the possible effects of these heavy downpour including flashfloods and landslides.

The heavy rains first started to be felt at around 1 p.m., and then turned into torrential rains at around 2:40 p.m.

PAGASA also said that “Metro Manila, Central Luzon (except Aurora), and the rest of CALABARZON will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms” until 5 p..m. Monday, May 16.

“Light to moderate winds coming from the west to north will prevail and the coastal waters along these areas will be slight to moderate,” it added.

(Eagle News Service)