Head-on train crash kills two in Chile

SANTIAGO, June 20, 2024 (AFP) – Two people died and nine were injured Thursday when a freight train collided head-on with a locomotive carrying out test runs on the outskirts of the Chilean capital, authorities said.

Four Chinese citizens were injured aboard the train carrying out speed tests, said the state railway company EFE.

The driver of the freight train and his assistant were killed.

“We regret to report the death of two workers on the freight train,” EFE said in a statement.

The trains collided in the suburb of San Bernardo, on the outskirts of Santiago.

Prosecutor Pedro Aravena said that “for reasons that are unknown” the test train was not aware the freight train was heading north in its direction.