Harris will be ‘even worse’ than Biden: Trump campaign team



WASHINGTON, July 21, 2024 (AFP) – Donald Trump’s campaign team on Sunday lashed into Vice President Kamala Harris after Joe Biden endorsed her to take his place atop the Democratic Party’s presidential ticket, saying she would be “even worse” than the outgoing leader.

“Harris will be even worse for the people of our nation than Joe Biden. Harris has been the Enabler in Chief for Crooked Joe this entire time. They own each other’s records, and there is no distance between the two,” the campaign said in a statement.