LOS ANGELES, United States (AFP) — James Harden is joining the Brooklyn Nets in a blockbuster NBA trade from the Houston Rockets, US media reported Wednesday.

ESPN and The Athletic reported that the 2018 NBA MVP will head to the Nets in a trade that will see Harden reunited with former Oklahoma City Thunder team-mate Kevin Durant.

The 31-year-old played alongside Durant for three seasons in Oklahoma City between 2009 and 2012.

