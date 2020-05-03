‘HAPI ANG BUHAY The Musical’ now on on EBC Films YouTube

Eagle News — Looking for a new musical to watch on YouTube?

Give “HAPI ANG BUHAY The Musical” a try.

In a follow up sequel to the award winning film, “Walang Take Two,” “HAPI ANG BUHAY The Musical” begins when Alfajor, the local moneylender, is found unconscious in an alley, which then throws “Barangay Kaysaya” into confusion and musical frenzy.

“Filipinos love to sing and dance. It provides us the quick escape from life’s daily challenges. ‘Hapi ang Buhay the Musical,’ will not only make you laugh and sing but will also instill values through a satire of Filipino life,” Robert Capistrano of EBC Films said.

The musical is written and directed by internationally-acclaimed Director Carlo Ortega Cuevas, who won the Best Director in Foreign Language for the film “Walang Take Two” at the International Filmmaker Festival of World Cinema in London and the Best Newcomer Filmmaker of the Year at the World Film Awards in Jakarta, Indonesia.