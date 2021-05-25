International, North America

Half of US adults fully vaccinated against Covid: W.House

(FILES) In this file photo people receive the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at the UMass Memorial Health Care COVID-19 Vaccination Center in the Mercantile Center in Worcester, Massachusetts on April 22, 2021. – Half of all US adults will have received full Covid-19 vaccines on May 25, 2021, the White House said, marking another huge milestone in the fight against the pandemic. “Today, the United States will reach 50 percent of American adults fully vaccinated,” a White House official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.More than half a million Americans have died from the coronavirus but the country is now a world leader in rolling out vaccinations. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP)

WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) — Half of all US adults have now received full Covid-19 vaccines, the White House said Tuesday, marking another huge milestone in the fight against the pandemic.

“Now 50% of all American adults are fully vaccinated,” tweeted Cyrus Shahpar, Covid-19 data director for the White House.

That means half the adult population has received either two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines, or one of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson.

More than half a million Americans have died from the coronavirus but the country is now a world leader in rolling out vaccinations.

The US has reached almost 50 percent of its total population of 332 million with at least one dose, but its vaccination campaign has been slowing in the face of hesitancy.

President Joe Biden has set a target of having 70 percent of adults vaccinated with at least one dose by July 4. The current figure is almost 62 percent.

