Half a degree makes a big difference in a warming world

CALIFORNIA HOT SPRINGS, CA – SEPTEMBER 26: Firefighters tend to a backfire set to battle the Windy Fire on September 25, 2021 south of California Hot Springs, California. The wildfire has burned through numerous groves of giant sequoia trees and is now threatening small communities scattered throughout the Southern Sierra foothills in Sequoia National Forest, south of Sequoia National Park and Giant Sequoia National Monument. The lightning-caused fire has expanded to 75,000 acres and is two percent contained. David McNew/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by DAVID MCNEW / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

by Stéphane ORJOLLET
Agence France-Presse

PARIS, France (AFP) – Half a degree Celsius may not seem like much, but climate experts say a world that has warmed 1.5 degrees Celsius above 19th-century levels compared to 2C could be the difference between life and death.

A 2C Earth would see the number of people facing extreme heat waves more than double. A quarter of a billion more people would face water shortages.

The Arctic Ocean will be ice-free not once in a century but once every 10 years.

Countries that signed the Paris Agreement vowed to cap the rise in global temperatures — already 1.1C above the pre-industrial benchmark — at well below 2C, and preferably at 1.5C.

Humanity is still far off the mark: even if fulfilled, current pledges to reduce emissions would still set the planet on course to warm by a “catastrophic” 2.7C, according to the UN.

Here’s what the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) says we can expect in a world that warms by 1.5C, 2C and beyond.

Heat waves

People cool off in the fountain at Georgetown Waterfront Park during a heatwave on August 13, 2021, in Washington, DC. – July was the hottest month ever recorded, according to data released, by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) on August 13, 2021. The combined land- and ocean-surface temperature around the world, according to NOAA, was 1.67 degrees Fahrenheit (0.93°C) above the 20th century average of 60.4F (15.7°C) since record-keeping started 142 years ago. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP)

Maximum temperatures in some areas will increase by three degrees if the climate warms 1.5C, four if global heating reaches the 2C mark.

Heat waves that occur once-a-decade today will become four times more likely at 1.5C, and nearly six times more likely at 2C.

The odds of extreme hot spells currently seen once every 50 year increase by nearly nine fold at 1.5C, and 40 fold in a 4C world.

More people will be affected as well: the percentage of humanity exposed to extreme heatwaves at least once every five years jumps from 14 percent at 1.5C to 37 percent with an extra half-a-degree.

Storms

A photo taken on July 15, 2021 shows a bridge damaged by trunks and debris following heavy rains and flood in Echtershausen, near Bitburg, western Germany. – Heavy rains and floods lashing western Europe have killed at least 59 people in Germany and eight in Belgium, and many more people are missing as rising waters caused several houses to collapse on July 15, 2021. (Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP)

Global warming will cause more rain at higher latitudes, north and south of the equator, as well as in the tropics and some monsoon zones.

Precipitation in sub-tropical zones will likely become rarer, raising the spectre of drought.

Extreme precipitation events today are 1.3 times more likely and seven percent more intense than before global warming kicked in.

At 1.5 degrees of warming, extreme rain, snowfall or other precipitation events will be 10 percent heavier and 1.5 times more likely.

Drought

Fishing boats are pictured on September 24, 2021, in a dried up river bed in the al-Huwaiza Marshes, 420 km south of Baghdad, on the Iraq-Iran border. – Iraq, scarred by four decades of war, is also one of the world’s most vulnerable to the climate crisis and struggles with a host of other environmental challenges. (Photo by Asaad NIAZI / AFP)

In drought-prone regions dry spells are twice as likely in a 1.5C world, and four times more likely if temperatures climb 4C.

Capping the rise in average global temperatures to 1.5C rather than 2C would prevent an additional 200-250 million people from facing severe water shortages.

Limiting drought would also reduce the risk of related disasters such as wildfires.

Food

Barren fields once sown with row crops are seen on July 23, 2021, in the town of Huron, California in the drought-stricken Central Valley. – Before the drought the fields were sown with hemp or garlic crops but as a result of California’s water restrictions the farm decided not to plant. Instead he is infiltrating his existing allocation of surface water below ground to recharge the underground water supply, the level of which has been dropping due to increased demand for well water. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP)

In a world that is two degrees warmer than pre-industrial levels, seven-10 percent of agricultural land will no longer be farmable.

Yields are also predicted to decrease, with corn harvests in tropical zones estimated to drop by three percent in a 1.5C warmer world and seven percent with a rise of 2C.

Sea levels

Fishing boats are pictured on September 24, 2021, in a dried up river bed in the al-Huwaiza Marshes, 420 km south of Baghdad, on the Iraq-Iran border. – Iraq, scarred by four decades of war, is also one of the world’s most vulnerable to the climate crisis and struggles with a host of other environmental challenges. (Photo by Asaad NIAZI / AFP)

If global warming is capped at 2C, the ocean watermark will go up about half a metre over the 21st century. It will continue rising to nearly two metres by 2300 — twice the amount predicted by the IPCC in 2019.

Because of uncertainty over ice sheets, scientists cannot rule out a total rise of two metres by 2100 in a worst-case emissions scenario.

Limiting warming to 1.5C would reduce rising sea levels by 10 about centimetres.

Species in peril

A pink flamingo stands among flamingos chicks in a pen in Aigues-Mortes, near Montpellier, southern France, on August 3, 2021, during the annual tagging and controling operation to monitor the evolution of the species. (Photo by Pascal GUYOT / AFP)

All these impacts affect the survival of plants and animals across the planet.

Global warming capped at 1.5C negatively affects seven percent of ecosystems. At 2C, that figure nearly doubles.

An increase of 4C would endanger half of the species on Earth.

