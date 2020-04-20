“GUERRERO DOS Tuloy Ang Laban” now playing on EBC Films’ YouTube

Eagle News — Now premiering LIVE on YouTube, the much anticipated international release of EBC Films’ “GUERRERO DOS Tuloy Ang Laban.” Click here to join the watch party!

The story continues right after “Guerrero.”

**WARNING SPOLIERS AHEAD!** If you haven’t seen the first Guerrero movie, you can watch it by clicking here.

GUERRERO DOS takes place right after Ramon was tragically knocked-out in boxing that put him in a coma (see, spoiler), Miguel realizes at an early age that the real fight, which is their life, must continue. Although he cannot leave his brother’s side at the hospital, waiting for him to wake up, he brings joy and hope to the people around him. One day, Delia, a woman experiencing severe depression attempted to end her life, but she is rescued and rushed to the hospital by his life-long husband, Ruben. In the most unlikely ways and situations, their lives entangle as they face their own battles.

Written and directed by international award winner, Carlo Ortega Cuevas, “Tuloy Ang Laban” (The Fight Continues) is an inspiring film that reminds us we are all “Guerreros” or warriors. We get hurt and we cry at times. We may lose some fights, but the battle that is life is ahead us, so we should not quit nor surrender.