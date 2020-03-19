GSIS says another employee has tested positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News) — Another employee of the Government Service Insurance System has tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019, bringing the total number of cases there to two.

According to GSIS president and general manager Rolando Macasaet, the new case was a male employee from the main office in Pasay.

He said the patient was now confined in the Las Pinas General Hospital.

The GSIS’ first case was a female employee who had a travel history to Japan.

She was now confined in San Juan de Dios hospital.

“We are currently in the process of ‘contact tracing’ and notifying the persons whom these two employees have had close contact with to self-quarantine,” Macasaet said.