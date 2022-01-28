Greenpeace says abandoned Yemen oil tanker a ‘grave threat’

A picture taken on September 26, 2019 shows a view of the Yemeni flagged oil tanker Rudeef GNA, sinking in the waters off Yemen’s second city and port of Aden. – Four ships belonging to Aden Refinery have been inoperative for nearly nine years and were towed out of the refinery assets in 2014 out of fear of sinking. (Photo by Saleh Al-OBEIDI / AFP)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AFP) – A long-abandoned fuel tanker off the coast of war-torn Yemen poses a “grave threat” to millions of the impoverished country’s residents, potentially exacerbating its humanitarian crisis, Greenpeace warned on Thursday.

The 45-year-old fuel vessel FSO Safer has 1.1 million barrels of crude on board and has been moored out at sea about six kilometres (four miles) off Yemen’s western lifeline port of Hodeida.

“The abandoned tanker, with its toxic cargo of crude oil, poses a grave threat to the communities and environment of the Red Sea,” Greenpeace spokesman Ahmed El Droubi said in a statement.

“Action to prevent a major disaster, or at least mitigate its impact, can no longer wait.”

Experts have warned that the rusting ship has had almost no maintenance work done in years, that volatile gases may be building up inside and that it lacks both power and a functioning fire-fighting system.

In a report released on Thursday, Greenpeace said an oil spill would prevent access to the main ports of Hodeida and Salif, affecting food aid supplies for up to 8.4 million people.

An abandoned oil tanker, at risk of sinking due to poor maintenance, is anchored off Yemen’s southern port city of Aden on July 21, 2021. (Photo by Saleh OBAIDI / AFP)

It also said that desalination plants on the coast in Hodeida, Salif and Aden could be affected, which would interrupt drinking water supply for about 10 million people.

Yemeni fisheries would likely shut down and ecosystems in the Red Sea would be destroyed, Greenpeace added, with the impact possibly reaching Djibouti, Eritrea and Saudi Arabia.

UN inspectors were initially meant to assess the tanker in 2020 but the mission has been repeatedly delayed over disagreements with the Huthi rebel movement, which controls much of the north including Hodeida and Salif ports.

The Huthis — who have been battling the government since 2014 — insist the UN team conducts maintenance work but the world body says it must be allowed to assess the site first before carrying out any works.

“The technology and expertise to transfer the oil to other tankers exist, but despite months of negotiations we are still at a stalemate and the Safer remains in its ever-deteriorating state,” said Paul Horsman of the Safer response team at Greenpeace International.

(FILES) This file handout satellite image obtained courtesy of Maxar Technologies on July 19, 2020 shows a close up view of the FSO Safer oil tanker on June 19, 2020 about six kilometres (4 miles) off Yemen’s western port of Hodeida. – The fuel tanker, stranded out at sea off the coast of war-torn Yemen with a load of 1.1 million barrels of crude on board, poses a “grave threat” to millions of the impoverished country’s residents, potentially exacerbating its humanitarian crisis, Greenpeace warned. (Photo by Satellite image ©2020 Maxar Technologies / AFP)

Yemen’s civil war has been a catastrophe for millions of its citizens, dubbed by the United Nations as the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

The UN has said the conflict has killed hundreds of thousands of people directly or indirectly and left millions on the brink of famine.

