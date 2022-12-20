Greenland suspends fishing agreement with Russia

Copenhagen, Denmark (AFP)

Greenland has suspended its fishing agreement with Russia for next year, according to the ministry of fisheries.

The ministry of the autonomous Danish territory told AFP that it had informed Russian authorities that “due to the decline of stock for several species, there is no possibility of exchanging quotas for 2023”.

Since 1992 the agreement has mainly allowed Greenland to fish for Russian cod in the Barents Sea, while Russian fishermen have been able to access halibut in Greenlandic waters.

The ministry did not specifically mention the war in Ukraine in relation to the suspension.

But in October Prime Minister Mute Egede said Greenland would “follow EU sanctions against Russia and Russian companies”, according to local media reports.

The EU has imposed a series of crippling sanctions against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, with Russian vessels banned from docking in European ports.

In November, Denmark’s autonomous Faroe Islands renewed a fishing quota deal with Russia for one year despite the war.

And Norway — a NATO member — has granted Russian fishing trawlers an exemption to the rules, and agreed catch quotas with Russia in the Barents Sea for next year.

© Agence France-Presse