Gov’t warns public as NBI, BSP report 100% increase in phishing incidents during ECQ

(Eagle News) – The government warned the public to be cautious in their online transactions as it reported a 100% increase in the number of phishing incidents during the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) period.

In an online press briefing on Saturday, April 18, Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) spokesperson and Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said that while online services has helped people cope during the ECQ, “the National Bureau of Investigation-Cybercrime Division and the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas report a 100% increase in phishing…and warn everyone to be cautious when it comes to your bank details.”

Nograles explained that the current modus operandi involves individuals pretending to be bank employees to ask for account details or passwords of unsuspecting victims.

“Wag nyo pong ibigay yang mga iyan. Hindi po hihingin ng bangko n’yo yan kahit kailan man, kahit sa anumang pagkakataon (Do not give those [details]. Your bank will never ask for those, not under any circumstance),” the secretary stressed.

He also warned against criminals pretending to be from respectable institutions and ask for donations online.

“Wina-warn tayo na mag-ingat po sa mga humihingi ng donasyon online. May mga kriminal na nagpapanggap na kasapi sa mga respetadong institusyon. So we encourage everyone to double check or verify these requests for donations (We are warned to be wary of those asking donations online. There are criminals who pretend to be part of respectable institutions)”, Nograles stressed.

– Think before you click –

In an online advisory, the NBI reminded the public to “think before you click” and look out for fake or phishing emails.

“Don’t give your personal information especially when it pertains to online banking or your financial or bank transactions requiring updates on your database”, the NBI advisory said.

Instead, people should contact their bank’s website or customer service hotline, or post the emails or messages they received so that the banks can validate it or file complaints to the appropriate government or law enforcement agencies.

The NBI also warned against “fake emails allegedly coming from DOH, DTI, RITM or even the IATF-IED and other task forces, law enforcement agencies or other organizations that claim to offer or require information on COVID-19”.

“Scammers will use COVID-19 Pandemic as cover or front to steal your money or your personal information, or both,” the NBI said.

The agency encouraged to public to report phishing incidents and other online scams to the NBI Operation Center at 0961-734-9450, or to its NBI Anti-Fraud or Cybercrime Divisions (85238231-38), and by posting a message to its website (www.nbi.gov.ph) or Facebook account.

Eagle News Service