Gov’t repatriates six Filipinos from Bahrain

(Eagle News) — The Department of Foreign Affairs has repatriated six Filipinos from Bahrain.

The DFA said apart from the six working in Bahrain, the Philippine Embassy in Manama also assisted five seafarers transiting in Bahrain from the United Kingdom by securing their transit permits with the Bahraini government.

The repatriates boarded Gulf Air Flight 154 which left Bahrain in the evening of May 30.

They arrived in Manila on May 31.

“The Embassy remains committed in helping Filipinos reunite with their families in the Philippines by providing repatriation assistance to those in need,” the DFA said.