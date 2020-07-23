Gov’t repatriates 51 Filipinos from Manado, Indonesia

(Eagle News)–Fifty-one Filipinos were recently repatriated from Manado, Indonesia, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

According to the DFA, the repatriates arrived at the General Santos City International Airport via a Philippine Air Force C130 aircraft on July 17.

The repatriation, the DFA said, was made possible in cooperation with the Philippine Consulate General in Manado and the Philippine Embassy in Jakarta.

According to the DFA, the 51 repatriates went through “necessary health protocols” upon arrival.

They will also undergo a mandatory COVID-19 testing and a 14-day quarantine.

The DFA said these will be facilitated and strictly monitored by their respective local government units.

“Remaining true to its mandate, the DFA continues to serve Overseas Filipinos in distress and promote their welfare and interest through a whole-of-nation approach,” the DFA said.