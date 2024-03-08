Gov’t on track to complete Metro Manila Subway construction by 2029: DOTr

(Eagle News)–The government is on track to complete the construction of the Metro Manila Subway by 2029.

The Department of Transportation made the statement after noting it had shortened the negotiation process for property owners who might be affected by the country’s first underground rail project.

“If there will be no agreement, we will have to file expropriation proceedings but without prejudice to continue the negotiations,” Transportation Undersecretary for Rails Jeremy Regino said.

Regino emphasized that this was still a “last resort” in contentious right-of-way issues, adding that expropriation of properties does not entail forced occupation but just compensation.

He added that once the government is granted a writ of possession, it still “does not bar the continuation and conclusion of a successful negotiation.”

“We are doing our best to convince property owners, all things considered, that their concerns are already factored in,” he added.

The MMSP is a 33-kilometer railway system that will connect Valenzuela City to Pasay City, and will include a spur line at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Parañaque City.

The government has said it is expected to reduce travel time from Valenzuela to NAIA to 35 minutes once completed.