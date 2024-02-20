Gov’t eyes development of mega food hub in Clark City

(Eagle News) — The government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Clark International Airport Corporation (CIAC) for the development of a mega food hub in Clark City.

According to the Presidential Communications Office, the planned National Food Hub “actualizes the farm-to-fork strategy embodied in the Three-Year Food Logistic Action Agenda, which seeks to revolutionize the food distribution network in the country from farm to fork.”

The first part of the agenda, it said, is to establish food hubs outside of Metro Manila, serving as aggregation points for fresh farm produce.

Trade Secretary Fred Pascual said the MOU “will accelerate the government’s efforts to make food available, accessible, and more affordable to the consuming public. ”

“The DTI expresses its full commitment to this initiative given our two-pronged objectives to ensure logistics efficiency, and expand food exports,” he said.

The PCO said the Clark National Food Hub is envisioned to be a 64-hectare agriculture trading hub inside the Clark Civil Aviation Complex (CCAC).