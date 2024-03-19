Gov’t condemns ambush of soldiers in Maguindanao del Sur

PBBM orders swift administration of justice for four fallen soldiers

(Eagle News)–The government condemned the March 17 ambush of soldiers in Maguindanao del Sur that killed four soldiers, with President Bongbong Marcos calling it a “despicable act.”

“This…only strengthens our resolve to eradicate terrorism from the region and the entire nation,” President Marcos said.

In a separate statement, the Philippine Army said the ambush was perpetrated by terrorist group Dawlah Islamiyah.

Army Commanding General Lt. Gen. Roy Galido said the soldiers were heading back to their patrol base after buying supplies when the attack took place near a residential area in Barangay Tuayan 1.

“Under my administration, we remain resolute in our pledge to ensure that justice is swiftly served for our fallen heroes,” the President said.

Galido said the Army “is committed to ensuring” the perpetrators of the “heinous” act “face the full consequences of their actions..”

According to the President, he has already instructed the “immediate provision” of benefits and assistance to the families left behind.”

“Let this tragic event unite us in our unwavering commitment for a safer, stronger and insurgency-free Philippines. Together we shall prevail against these acts of violence,” the President said.