Gov’t approves establishment of first ever virus research institute at New Clark City

The country's very own premier research institute in the field of virology will soon rise in New Clark City, according to COVID-19 testing czar and Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) president Vince Dizon.

In a statement, Dizon said that the Philippines’ first virology research institute building will be built by nexr year after this proposal by the Department of Science and Technology was included in the administration’s list of infrastructure flagship projects (IFPs).

“The Virology Science and Technology Institute of the Philippines, which will be prioritizing research on infectious diseases will be hosted by New Clark City, and this was just recently approved by the Economic Development Cluster,” Dizon said.

The approval of building this first virology science and technology institute in the country is part of the government’s response for projects that will address emerging needs brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, the BCDA said.

The New Clark City is presently being used as a quarantine facility for COVID-positive patients, as well as suspect and probable individuals, in coordination with local government units, Dizon said.

