Gov’t allows conduct of sale events to spur consumer spending, economic activity

(Eagle News)–The government is now allowing the conduct of sale events and marketing events in business establishments.

In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the activities¬† subject to the guidelines imposed by the Department of Trade and Industry may be held to “spur consumer and economic activity.”

Roque said based on Inter-Agency Task Force Resolution No. 79, the IATF also authorized the Department of Trade and Industry to “adjust the permissible on-site operational capacities of all business establishments and/or activities under a (general community quarantine) or lower.”

Roque said the actions were part of the “gradual reopening” of the country’s economy.

Earlier, the government said Filipinos were  allowed to go on non-essential travel starting Oct. 21.

This was after it said staycations in areas under the less stringent GCQ were already allowed.