Gov’t allows conduct of sale events to spur consumer spending, economic activity

(Eagle News)–The government is now allowing the conduct of sale events and marketing events in business establishments.

In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the activities subject to the guidelines imposed by the Department of Trade and Industry may be held to “spur consumer and economic activity.”

Roque said based on Inter-Agency Task Force Resolution No. 79, the IATF also authorized the Department of Trade and Industry to “adjust the permissible on-site operational capacities of all business establishments and/or activities under a (general community quarantine) or lower.”

Roque said the actions were part of the “gradual reopening” of the country’s economy.

Earlier, the government said Filipinos were allowed to go on non-essential travel starting Oct. 21.

This was after it said staycations in areas under the less stringent GCQ were already allowed.