New Jersey Gov. Murphy signs legislation improving notification on lead levels in drinking water

In New Jersey, Governor Phil Murphy signs a legislation that aims to improve notification of lead levels in the state's drinking water.

Lead in drinking water comes from lead soldering, lead pipes, and leaded brass faucets.

According to New Jersey government’s health department factsheet about drinking water, too much lead in the human body can damage the nervous system, brain and kidneys. Young children and fetuses are at “greatest risk” of the toxic effects of lead.

(Eagle News Service)