Gordon gives two possible reasons behind BuCor legal officer’s killing

(Eagle News)–Senator Richard Gordon believes Bureau of Corrections legal officer Fredric Santos was killed due to either one of two things.

He knew a lot about the Good Conduct Time Allowance mess or he made promises that were broken.

“Siyempre marami siyang nalalaman. Tandaan mo lahat ng papel ng mga preso siya ang nagnonotaryo. Malapit siya sa mga preso,” Gordon said in a radio interview on Friday, Feb. 21.

According to Gordon, it was also possible “mayroon siyang napangakuan o mayroon silang napangakuan at dahil dito sa nangyari ay nakasunggab siya ng malaking pera.”

“Nagpalabas na sila nang nagpalabas, biglang pumutok ‘yung kay Sanchez. Siyempre natataranta na lahat ‘yan,” Gordon said.

Santos was shot dead in Muntinlupa on Wednesday, Feb. 19, as he was about to fetch his daughter from school.

He was among 24 suspended by the Ombudsman over the GCTA mess that saw the release of convicts of heinous crimes due to good conduct.

Senate President Tito Sotto said Santos had expressed readiness to tell all before he was killed.