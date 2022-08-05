Golf: Wyndham Championship scores

WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) – Leading first-round scores on Thursday in the US PGA Tour Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina (Par-70, USA unless noted):

61 – John Huh

63 – Im Sung-jae (KOR)

64 – Peter Malnati, Brandon Wu

65 – Brian Stuard, Cameron Percy (AUS), Aaron Wise, Austin Smotherman, Ben Kohles, Alex Smalley, Ryan Moore, Rafa Cabrera Bello (ESP), Michael Gligic (CAN)

66 – Anirban Lahiri (IND), Ryan Brehm, J.T. Poston, Kelly Kraft, Christiaan Bezuidenhout (RSA), Lee Hodges, Jason Dufner, Matthew NeSmith, Kramer Hickok

