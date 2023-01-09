Goldman Sachs to cut 3,200 jobs: source

Written by Lovely on

More in International:

(FILES) NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: The Goldman Sachs logo is seen on at the New York Stock Exchange on September 13, 2022 in New York City. Goldman Sachs announced today a plan to cut several hundred jobs this month, making it the first Wall Street firm to take steps to cut down on expenses amid a drop in volume of deals after pausing layoffs for two years during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

NEW YORKUnited States (AFP) – Goldman Sachs plans to cut 3,200 jobs and could announce this as early as this week, a source close to the issue said Sunday, confirming press reports.

The American investment bank did not respond to an AFP query seeking comment.

A source close to the issue said there would be a maximum of 3,200 jobs eliminated — less than the figure of 4,000 cited in the press last month — and that it could end up being slightly less.

Join Eagle News on Telegram

The larger figure of 4,000 would be about 8 percent of the bank’s staff.

Goldman Sachs typically trims about one to five percent of headcount each year, targeting underperforming staff.

This year’s culling will be deeper than usual in light of the uncertain economic outlook and the growth in Goldman’s staffing in recent years, a person familiar with the matter told AFP in mid-December.

Goldman’s staff stood at 49,100 at the end of October, up nearly 30 percent from the end of 2019 after hiring campaigns and acquisitions.

The planned job cuts come as Goldman Sachs and other investment banks have seen a big drop in fees tied to initial public offerings and described a cloudy outlook for merger and acquisition advising in 2023 due to economic uncertainty.

© Agence France-Presse