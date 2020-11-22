Globe myBusiness supports local SMEs through #GiftLocal campaign

Globe myBusiness supports SMEs (Small and Medium Enterprises) with the #GiftLocal campaign that aims to encourage Filipino consumers to purchase their gifts for family and friends from local small businesses.

“We have always rallied the Filipino consumers to patronize local establishments and help Filipino SMEs,” said Globe myBusiness Strategy and Marketing Head Maridol Ylanan. “This year’s Gift Local campaign will serve an even greater purpose, as we feature the products of our SME partners that will delight Filipino customers for their gift-giving celebration while supporting our local SMEs bounce back in these challenging times.”

As a part of the annual Gift Local campaign that promotes buying and gifting local during the holiday season, Globe myBusiness is holding a 3-day E-Bazaar with Lazada, happening from November 27 to 29. This will feature Globe myBusiness clients and partner SMEs such as Bayongciaga, Punta Riviera Resort, Old World Food Enterprise, and Robi & Peach RTW clothing with live selling to be streamed through Laz Live and Globe myBusiness’ Facebook page.

An even grander part of the campaign will happen as more activities and promos featuring SMEs will be rolled out by Globe myBusiness in collaboration with partner malls such as Ayala Malls and SM Premier Malls in the coming weeks. These collaborations with these partner malls are made more exciting through a social media promo that will encourage the public to upload their picture showing how they are keeping themselves safe while shopping and dining.

Globe’s #GiftLocal likewise joins the government’s advocacy, “Ingat Angat Tayong Lahat,” that aims to restart the Philippine economy by building consumer confidence and guiding private corporations and SMEs regarding the best safety practices they can adopt in their operations.

Globe myBusiness’ supports the “Ingat Angat Tayong Lahat” advocacy by encouraging SMEs to adopt digital solutions in their operations to help ensure the safety of their customers and its employees. Services such as GCash for cashless transactions and KonsultaMD for employees’ telehealth service are easily made available to Globe myBusiness’ partner SMEs.

Globe myBusiness is also partnering with Ayala Foundation for its Brigada ng Ayala project, which provides education packs, health and hygiene kits, and connectivity support for teachers and learners in the new normal of education. The partnership with Ayala Foundation also extends to disaster relief initiatives.

Globe is also supportive of the 10 of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, such as UNSDG No. 8 on decent work and economic growth.